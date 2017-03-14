NightSide – Troops To Syria?

BOSTON (CBS) – Though he often condemned President Obama for his foreign policy throughout the campaign, President Trump has picked up right where Obama left off in Syria, deploying four hundred additional troops to the war torn nation. This almost doubles the U.S.’s presence in the country, and removes any doubt that American troops are participating in armed combat on the ground. Should the President be allowed to deploy troops without Congressional approval? Or should he have gone to Congress to get authorization for this use of force?
Originally broadcast March 13th, 2017.