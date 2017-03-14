WEATHER ALERT: Major Nor’easter | ClosingsForecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

NightSide – The March Lion Roars

March 14, 2017 12:54 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – All of New England is bracing for a potential blizzard tomorrow as the storm inches closer to us. Some meteorologists are saying that the storm has the potential to be one of the biggest March events we’ve ever seen. We’ll bring you the latest update in terms of predicted snowfall and wind speed, as well as an up-to-date timeline of what to expect for tomorrow. Are you excited for one more major blast of winter? Or did you already put away the snow shovels?

Originally broadcast March 13th, 2017.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia