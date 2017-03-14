WEATHER ALERT: Major Nor’easter | ClosingsForecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

NightSide – Should Liberals Stop Resisting?

March 14, 2017 12:55 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Since the election results were made official last November, many on the left have tried to resist accepting Donald Trump as the legitimate President of the United States. But no matter how many crazy Russian conspiracy stories, fake news articles, or bogus conflicts of interest the left throws out, it won’t change the fact that the Democrats lost and lost big in the 2016 election. Alex Beam, columnist for The Boston Globe, checks in with Dan to talk about why the left should stop holding out hope for a major scandal and accept that Donald Trump is their President for the next four years. Do you agree that the Democrats should stop trying to delegitimize President Trump?

Originally broadcast March 13th, 2017.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia