NightSide – Should Liberals Stop Resisting?

BOSTON (CBS) – Since the election results were made official last November, many on the left have tried to resist accepting Donald Trump as the legitimate President of the United States. But no matter how many crazy Russian conspiracy stories, fake news articles, or bogus conflicts of interest the left throws out, it won’t change the fact that the Democrats lost and lost big in the 2016 election. Alex Beam, columnist for The Boston Globe, checks in with Dan to talk about why the left should stop holding out hope for a major scandal and accept that Donald Trump is their President for the next four years. Do you agree that the Democrats should stop trying to delegitimize President Trump?

Originally broadcast March 13th, 2017.