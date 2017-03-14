BLIZZARD WARNING: Until 8 pm | ClosingsForecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Resources
Video Roundup: New England Hit Hard By Rare March Blizzard

March 14, 2017 1:55 PM
BOSTON (CBS) — New England is ending winter with a bang with a March blizzard slamming the region.

More than a foot of snow is expected to fall throughout the region, with two feet possible in some parts of New England.

Here is a look at coverage by WBZ-TV reporters from around the region:

Waves And Winds Strong On North Shore

Londonderry Town Manager Urges People To Stay Off Roads

Spring Breakers Take Advantage Of Boston Blizzard With Snowman On Common

Boston Common Snowman Time Lapse

Power Outages Soar As Wind Batters Worcester

Tractor Trailer Spins Out On Zakim Bridge During Blizzard

Gov. Baker Gives Noon Update On Nor’easter

