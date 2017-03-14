Spring Breakers Build Snowman On Common During Blizzard

BOSTON (CBS) – What do you do when you come to Boston on spring break and a March blizzard rolls through? Build a snowman on Boston Common of course.
WBZ-TV’s Ryan Kath came across a pair of Athens, Georgia residents who traveled to Boston hoping to spend springtime in the city, but instead found themselves covered in snow.
The pair spent Tuesday morning hard at work, putting together the snowman that was as tall as them.
Boston Common Snowman Time Lapse
“I’ve never seen more snow than this and I don’t want to leave almost. Boston is an amazing city,” said Alex, taking a break from snowman construction.
Do the spring breakers have any regrets on picking New England for their getaway from Georgia?
“Considering I can’t see, yeah a little bit,” joked Sarah.