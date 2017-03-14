Who Has The Most? Snow Totals From March 13 Blizzard

BOSTON (CBS) – A late season blizzard is hitting Southern New England.
Here are the latest top snowfall totals from the National Weather Service in Boston, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
|Belchertown
|3.0″
|Southwick
|2.7″
|West Springfield
|2.5″
|Springfield
|2.5″
|Deerfield
|2.3″
|Fitchburg
|2.2″
|Plainfield
|2.1″
|Amherst
|2.0″
|Ware
|2.0″
|Shelburne
|2.0″
|Longmeadow
|2.0″
|Westminster
|1.8″
|Sterling
|1.8″
|Lunenburg
|1.7″
|Northboro
|1.3″
|Northampton
|1.2″
|Hudson
|1.0″
|Framingham
|1.0″
|Kingston
|1.0″