Tree Falls On Hingham Home During Height Of Storm

HINGHAM (CBS) — The top of a tree smashed through the roof of a house Tuesday afternoon while three of the residents were home, the Hingham Fire Department said.
None of the people inside the home were injured, but the mother, father, and two children living at the Pioneer Road home were displaced after the tree fell into their attic around 12:07 p.m.
The tree fell into the home’s attic–and took some live wires with it.
A utility company was on the scene. Hingham Fire said the home’s power and water were shut off and secured.
The family will stay with their grandparents, who also live in Hingham.
The amount of damage to the home wasn’t yet known.
Nearby on Main Street, a tree fell on an ancillary building belonging to the Baptist Church. Hingham Fire said they did not believe anyone was in that building at the time, and the amount of damage was unclear.