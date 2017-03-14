Dont’a Hightower Leaves Pittsburgh Without Contract

BOSTON (CBS) — Free-agent linebacker Dont’a Hightower braved the Northeast snowstorm to make a visit to the Steelers on Tuesday.
While the particulars of that visit are not yet known, it is known that Hightower left the Steelers facility without having signed a contract.
Hightower, 27, had previously visited the Titans and Jets — two teams with more salary cap space than the Steelers. Still, neither the Jets nor Titans offered Hightower a contract that blew him away ad forced him to sign immediately, and it would appear as though the Steelers’ offer was along the same lines.
According to Ray Fittipaldo, several Steelers executives left the facility during Hightower’s visit.
“Many of their front office personnel trickled out of the building Tuesday when Hightower was still on his visit to catch a place to Madison, Wis., where they’ll attend Wisconsin’s pro day Wednesday,” Fittipaldo said.
Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Steelers were getting “positive vibes” from the Hightower visit.
Teams reportedly have believed that Hightower will end up re-singing with the Patriots.