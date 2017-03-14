Gov. Baker Thanks Public For Staying Off Roads As Nor’easter Bares Down

BOSTON (CBS) — As a potentially historic winter storm began dumping snow across the Commonwealth Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker thanked the public for heeding his warning to stay off the roads.

.@MassGov says people have heeded his words of caution…and have stayed off the roads, for the most part. #WBZ — Nicole Jacobs (@NicoleJacobsWBZ) March 14, 2017

He said the combination of heavy and wet snow with high winds made power outages a major concern, and said pre-staged crews were ready to respond to outages in the coastal areas most likely to be hit.

.@MassGov "we are all worried about the power outages." #WBZ — Nicole Jacobs (@NicoleJacobsWBZ) March 14, 2017

A snow emergency was in effect in Boston Tuesday.

.@MassGovernor: accumulation rate of 2-4" is "huge issue" for those out traveling, combined with high winds, low visibility #masnow #mawx — Nichole Davis (@NicholeDWBZ) March 14, 2017

Baker also reminded drivers to steer clear of snowfighting equipment on the state’s highways.

“I think it’s fair to say that the most important message on this one is for people to stay away from the plows, and the first responders and the folks who are out there working the roads,” said Gov. Baker. “There’s already some commentary on social media that I saw this morning that people have in fact gotten a little too close to some of the plows, and nothing good can come from that.”

Massachusetts Highway Administrator Thomas Tinlin said there were over two dozen instances so far this winter of vehicles hitting plows, and urged drivers to give plows a wide berth.

Tinlin also warned drivers that, even though it might look as if snowfall was light, they shouldn’t change their minds and go out at the last minute.

Highway Administer Tom Tinlin: "this is gonna dump a whole lotta snow in a short period of time." — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) March 14, 2017

“It feels a little bit like you invited all your friends over for a party, and now you’re kind of hanging around saying, ‘where are they?'” Tinlan said. “Well, rest assured, they’re coming … this storm is still coming, it’s still real.”

MassDOT asked the public to avoid travel if possible Tuesday.

Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack thanked the men and women of the MBTA, MassDOT, and contractors for their hard work clearing and preparing roads, and said around 8 a.m. that the department had about 2,900 pieces of equipment clearing snow across Massachusetts.

Check: WBZ Traffic Page

#MAtraffic Alert: I-90E/W speed reduced to 40mph, NY border to Boston, no tandems, propane. #MAsnow — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 14, 2017

Tinlin said the storm was a “long-duration event” for his department, and said he expected to have crews out

The MBTA was planning to operate on their regular weekday schedule Tuesday, though ferry service was suspended and the Mattapan Line was running on shuttle buses.

“Our focus is on delivering a full service today,” said interim MBTA GM Brian Shortsleeve.

Check: MBTA Winter Service Page

Shortsleeve said the T was seeing about 25 percent of their usual volume Tuesday morning.

The Commuter Rail, however, was operating on their “blue level” reduced severe weather schedule–meaning no express trains and delays of 15 to 25 minutes. The details of that schedule can be found on their website.

Baker reminded anyone expecting to take a flight out of Logan Airport Tuesday to check with their airline ahead of time, as there were “dozens of postponements and hundreds of cancellations” so far.

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles offices were closed Tuesday.