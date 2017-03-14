Brandin Cooks Calls Joining Patriots ‘A Dream Come True’

BOSTON (CBS) — Despite the fact he played in a different conference than his new team, Brandin Cooks has a good feel for what the New England Patriots are all about.

The Patriots and Saints, who worked out a trade for the 23-year-old receiver last week, shared the field for joint practices in each of the last two training camps. Cooks got a first-hand look at what the Patriots had to offer during those joint sessions, and feels that brief glimpse made him a better player.

So imagine how excited he is to be joining the defending Super Bowl champs.

“This is a first-class place. The type of place you would love to be a part of,” Cooks told Patriots.com. “When we practiced against them it was always competitive and this is the type of team you want to go against to better yourself. To be on a team like this now, it’s amazing.”

The receiver is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in New Orleans, hauling in 20 touchdowns from future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees over his three years with the Saints. Now, he gets to catch passes from another future Hall of Famer in Tom Brady. Not a bad way for a dynamic receiver to begin his NFL career.

“I couldn’t be more thankful. To be able to play with someone that is going to be a Hall of Famer, a guy who is so competitive, that is what you look forward to and I am just thankful for the opportunity and I can’t wait to get started,” Cooks said. “The opportunity to play for an organization like this is a dream come true and a blessing.”