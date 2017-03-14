BLIZZARD WARNING: Until 8 pm | ClosingsForecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Resources
Judge Denies Motion To Suppress Evidence In Death Of Blackstone Babies

March 14, 2017 6:40 AM
Filed Under: Blackstone, Blackstone House Of Squalor, Erika Murray

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A judge has denied a motion to suppress evidence in a case against a Massachusetts woman facing murder charges after the bodies of three infants were found in her squalid home.

Erika Murray is charged in the deaths of two of three dead babies found in her Blackstone home in September 2014. Murray’s attorney had filed a motion to suppress evidence found during a search of the home.

blackstone3 Judge Denies Motion To Suppress Evidence In Death Of Blackstone Babies

The home on St. Paul Street shortly before demolition began Oct. 21, 2014. (WBZ-TV)

The December motion argued the affidavit for the search failed to establish probable cause to search the home for evidence of kidnapping, child endangerment and other crimes.

The Worcester judge says that argument was “not persuasive” and that the warrant provided “sufficient probable cause to search the premises.”

Murray has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, reckless endangerment and animal cruelty.

