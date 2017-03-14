Best St. Patrick’s Day Bars In Boston

By Nancy Burgess Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Enjoy the luck of the Irish at any one of the many St. Patrick’s Day friendly bars around the city of Boston. There are neighborhood bars and downtown establishments at which to celebrate the holiday. Beer on tap, local craft beer, fine wine, pub food and live or DJ driven music will keep the party hopping on St. Patrick’s Day in Boston.

Eire Pub

795 Adams St.

Boston, MA 02124

(617) 436-0088

www.eirepub.com 795 Adams St.Boston, MA 02124(617) 436-0088 The Erie Pub opened as a “Men’s Pub” over 50 years ago and today, is a popular eating and drinking spot for men and women alike in Dorchester, one of Boston’s oldest neighborhoods. Presidents Ronald Regan and Bill Clinton and Bostonian Mark Wahlberg have paid a visit to the Erie Pub. With 11 different beers on tap, some of which are seasonal favorites, and a full bar, this is a popular and friendly pub that will be hopping on St. Patrick’s Day. Please make note that this is a cash only pub.

The Davis Square

247 Elm St.

Somerville, MA

(617) 776-6896

www.burren.com 247 Elm St.Somerville, MA(617) 776-6896 Located in Somerville’s Davis Square, about a 15 minute drive from downtown Boston, The Burren is a popular gathering spot. There is live music, dancing, great food and abundant beer choices at The Burren, named for a beautiful and well known rocky expanse in Ireland’s County Clare. There are about 20 different and unique beers on draught and a wide selection of ciders and wine available for guests.

The Squealing Pig

134 Smith St.

Boston, MA 02120

(617) 566-6651

www.squealingpigboston.com 134 Smith St.Boston, MA 02120(617) 566-6651 This gastropub is a great place to grab some pub grub, a draft beer and listen to some live music on St. Patrick’s Day. The Squealing Pig is a cozy pub with the ambiance of a true Irish inn. There are large wooden tables and a warm fireplace at the front of the pub and smaller, more intimate, tables and spaces in the back room area. The Squealing Pig offers entertainment every night except Tuesday and Friday along with a large choice of beer and spirits to be enjoyed as guests celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the city. Related: Boston’s Best Bars For Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day!

The Plough And Stars

912 Massachusetts Ave.

Cambridge, MA 02139

(617) 576-0032

www.ploughandstars.com 912 Massachusetts Ave.Cambridge, MA 02139(617) 576-0032 The Plough And Stars is a cozy spot in the city of Cambridge, about 15 minutes from downtown Boston, that offers a wide variety of beer on tap, as well as full bar service. There is live music almost nightly and, most assuredly, on St. Patrick’s Day. The drink of choice at this establishment is whiskey, straight up. The finest whiskey served at The Plough And Stars is from Cooley Distillery in Ireland, for whom this pub is the American ambassador.