Lynn Man Due In Court In Uber Driver Assault

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — The man police say attacked an Uber driver and took off with his car in Medford early Saturday morning is due in court Monday.

Nicholas Fabrizio, 33 of Lynn, is set to be arraigned on charges of assault and battery and carjacking.

Uber driver Pierre Francois said he picked up four passengers in Boston around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, but kicked them out on Salem Street when they became unruly.

Francois said he asked the passengers to leave his car and find another ride. That’s when Fabrizio allegedly attacked Francois and took off with his car.

“Right after I opened the door he jumped out and started hitting me,” Francois said.

Francois said he suffered a broken nose, injured his shoulder and has a headache as a result of the assault.

An Uber spokesman called the incident “unacceptable” later Saturday.

“Drivers should be treated with respect, and what police describe is unacceptable,” the spokesman said. “We wish the driver a speedy recovery.”

They added that Fabrizio had been banned from the app.

Officers said Fabrizio turned himself in to police around 4 p.m. Saturday after speaking with them on the phone.

The stolen car was recovered in Malden.