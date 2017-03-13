Stephon Gilmore Welcomed New Daughter, Gisele, Shortly After Signing With Patriots

WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
March 13, 2017 3:32 PM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Stephon Gilmore

BOSTON (CBS) — Last Wednesday was a busy day for new Patriots corner Stephon Gilmore.

Shortly after signing a five-year, $65 million deal with the Patriots on the first day of NFL free agency, he returned home to Charlotte for another life-changing event: the birth of his daughter.

Just 45 minutes after arriving at the hospital, his second child arrived. Her name is one that’s very familiar among Patriots fans, too.

“I actually named her Gisele Sienna Gilmore,” he told reporters on a conference call on Monday.

No, she isn’t named after Tom Brady’s famous wife, as Gilmore explained.

“My wife is named Gabrielle, so she thought of the G name and we picked Gisele,” he said.

With Gisele joining her older brother, Sebastian, in the family, Gilmore admits he hasn’t slept much over the last few days. But he is working out again and getting ready for his first season with the Patriots, eager to prove himself to his new team.

“I just know that I’m going to come in and work my hardest, do whatever I can to make the team better. That’s what I’ll focus on every day,” he said. “Be the best player I can be.”

Several Patriots reached out to Gilmore after he signed on, including safety Devin McCourty (whom he’s known since his rookie year) and former Bills receiver Chris Hogan. And despite the soap opera that is reportedly going on between the Patriots and corner Malcolm Butler, Gilmore said he’s looking forward to joining the corner in the Patriots defensive backfield.

“He’s a great player that has made a lot of good plays in the league. I’d love to team up with him and play with him,” said Gilmore.

The 6-foot-1 Gilmore said he’ll bring his physical style to the Patriots defense, but whatever the Patriots ask him to do, he’ll do it.

“I’m just ready to do whatever the coaches want me to do to make the team better. Pressing at the line of scrimmage and making plays on the football, that’s my focus in the game,” he said.

 

