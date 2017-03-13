WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Keller @ Large: Insider’s Tips On Storm Preparation

March 13, 2017 7:03 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large

BOSTON (CBS) – It looks like we’re in for a foot of snow or more Tuesday.

And since it’s been more than a month since our last storm of this magnitude, no Bostonian can seriously be expected to remember what to do.

The National Weather Service put out a checklist Sunday, and while they mean well, some of their tips border on insulting.

“Stay indoors during the storm”?

“Walk and drive carefully”?

“Stay dry”?

Really?

No, I’m talking about the strategic, insider tips that we sometimes forget between storms.

For instance, today is the big pre-storm shopping day, and you know what that means: you must stock in ample supplies of bread and milk, enough to get you through until Wednesday morning.

For a family of four, I would say that means one loaf of bread per child, and three loaves to be shared between Mom and Dad, if they’re on good terms. Five gallons of milk should be adequate, unless the kids are teenagers or you’re planning on one of the great secret pleasures of a New England Nor’easter, taking a milk bath.

If supplies appear limited when you hit the store, remember, a storm is coming, it’s every person for themselves. Sharp elbows are allowed, although points are deducted for knocking over a senior citizen at the dairy case.

As for pastimes during the storm, I prefer Scrabble and watching Bill Shields get blown around on WBZ-TV, but I understand that Play-Doh can be a lot of fun if used creatively.

shields Keller @ Large: Insiders Tips On Storm Preparation

Bill Shields out in the elements during a live shot in Plymouth February 9, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

And remember – this is a big one coming, and it’s going to stay cold for days afterward.

At some point, you’ll have to get out and shovel.

No, waiting for spring is not an option.

Listen to Jon’s commentary:

More from Jon Keller
