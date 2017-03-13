WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WEATHER ALERT: Major Nor'easter Hits Tuesday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings

Revere Students Get Snow Day Homework In ‘Blizzard Bags’

March 13, 2017 5:46 PM By David Robichaud
Filed Under: David Robichaud, Revere, Snow Day

REVERE (CBS) – Most kids around Massachusetts will be enjoying a snow day off from school Tuesday and there’s an excellent chance they won’t have any classroom work with them. But students at the Paul Revere Innovation School will be taking some educational tasks home with them.

When there’s a school cancellation because of a snow storm, the kids at Paul Revere are sent home with “Blizzard Bags.” The Ziploc bags contain homework assignments that are due by the end of the week.

student Revere Students Get Snow Day Homework In Blizzard Bags

Student and teacher at the Paul Revere Innovation School (WBZ-TV)

School officials say the bags are a good way to keep the kids focused on classwork and they try to make the assignments as fun as possible. All of the homework is weather related such as writing short essays about what they did on their day off and measuring the amount of snow while using math.

bag Revere Students Get Snow Day Homework In Blizzard Bags

Students at the Paul Revere Innovation School (WBZ-TV)

Principal Barbara Kelly told us that they’ve had a 98 percent return rate since they started the Blizzard Bag program.

They do it even though the Blizzard Bag program doesn’t count as a snow day make up on the 180 day calendar. They still have to make the day up.

You would think kids would be bummed out by having to do this, but all of the students WBZ talked to said they have plenty of time for fun after finishing their Blizzard Bag assignments and they enjoy the work.

