Report: Dont’a Hightower Visiting Jets, But Expected To Re-sign With Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — There’s still a strong chance that Dont’a Hightower returns to the Patriots, but an AFC East team is reportedly trying to swoop in on the free-agent linebacker.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora tweeted on Sunday night that Hightower is visiting the New York Jets in a meeting that is “supposed to wrap up” at some point on Monday. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added on Monday morning that Hightower visited the Jets over the weekend and also “spent time” with the Tennessee Titans.

Rapoport also said that both the Jets and Titans are “left convinced” that Hightower returns to the Patriots. La Canfora added that other teams have a “very strong perception” that Hightower will end up returning to the Patriots for around $10 million per season.

Dont'a Hightower is visiting the Jets. Meeting supposed to wrap up on Monday. Patriots still very interested. Other teams keeping tabs — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 13, 2017

#Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower visited #Jets this weekend and he’s spent time with #Titans, as well. Both left convinced he re-signs in NE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2017

It appears that the Jets’ only chance of actually signing Hightower would be to significantly outbid the Patriots with an offer that Hightower apparently didn’t get elsewhere. Hightower, a native of Lewisburg, Tenn., was linked to the Titans early in free agency, but his asking price was reportedly out of the team’s range.

The Jets finished 5-11 last season, fourth in the AFC East. They may be looking to sign Hightower as a replacement for 33-year-old middle linebacker David Harris, who is on track to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2017 season. But it appears that it will take an overpayment for the Jets to pry Hightower away from the Super Bowl champions.