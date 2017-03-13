WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WEATHER ALERT: Major Nor'easter Hits Tuesday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings

Report: Dont’a Hightower Visiting Jets, But Expected To Re-sign With Patriots

March 13, 2017 8:14 AM
Filed Under: Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots, NFL, patriots free agency, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — There’s still a strong chance that Dont’a Hightower returns to the Patriots, but an AFC East team is reportedly trying to swoop in on the free-agent linebacker.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora tweeted on Sunday night that Hightower is visiting the New York Jets in a meeting that is “supposed to wrap up” at some point on Monday. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added on Monday morning that Hightower visited the Jets over the weekend and also “spent time” with the Tennessee Titans.

Rapoport also said that both the Jets and Titans are “left convinced” that Hightower returns to the Patriots. La Canfora added that other teams have a “very strong perception” that Hightower will end up returning to the Patriots for around $10 million per season.

It appears that the Jets’ only chance of actually signing Hightower would be to significantly outbid the Patriots with an offer that Hightower apparently didn’t get elsewhere. Hightower, a native of Lewisburg, Tenn., was linked to the Titans early in free agency, but his asking price was reportedly out of the team’s range.

The Jets finished 5-11 last season, fourth in the AFC East. They may be looking to sign Hightower as a replacement for 33-year-old middle linebacker David Harris, who is on track to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2017 season. But it appears that it will take an overpayment for the Jets to pry Hightower away from the Super Bowl champions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia