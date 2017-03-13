People Stock Up Prior To Tuesday’s Potentially Historic Storm

BOSTON (CBS) — With another Nor’easter bearing down on New England, storm preps are well underway from the plows to the milk.

With more than a foot of snow getting ready to drop beginning early Tuesday morning, folks are snatching up all the bread and eggs they can find.

The line at Market Basket in Chelsea was around the corner with registers ringing relentlessly.

Diana Rivera has been shopping for 2 hours in market basket and is ready for whatever the storm brings #wbz pic.twitter.com/wTehBP2mBx — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) March 13, 2017

“I shopped for two hours and stood in line for 45 minutes,” shopper Diana Rivera said.

Governor Charlie Baker says don’t take this storm lightly. Expect the snow to fall hard and quickly.

“The most important point I will make is that the snow will fall about 2 to 4 inches an hour. This is not your typical storm,” Gov. Baker said.

At Home Depot, backyard grills take a distant second place to shopping carts filled with ice melt.

Casto of Brighton just bought 4 bags of ice melt getting ready for Tuesday big snow storm #wbz pic.twitter.com/fy0iWjbYeo — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) March 13, 2017

“My plan today is get my ice melt and my gas for my snowblower and get everything ready for tomorrow,” shopper Casto Febrilletto said.

Parking bans are in effect in many cities and towns across the state. MassDOT crews and contractors will be out in full force with salt, sand and plow trucks.

“The combination of high winds, wet snow and cold weather can lead to downed trees and we are closely monitoring the power outages,” Gov. Baker said.

School cancellations are also in effect as a city and region prepares for a very challenging mid-March storm.