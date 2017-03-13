MBTA Considering Scrapping Weekend Commuter Rail Service For 1 Year

BOSTON (CBS) — The MBTA’s Fiscal Management Control Board is considering eliminating all weekend Commuter Rail service for one year in order to completely balance their budget, WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports.
The board wants to cut $42 million from the MBTA’s budget. In addition weekend Commuter Rail service, the board proposed suspending RIDE trips over 1/4 mile, which are not legally required.
The proposals were part of what State Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack called a “difficult discussion.”
None of the proposals are final, and must still go through the legislative process.