Manny Ramirez’s Contract In Japan Says He Doesn’t Have To Practice, Gets Unlimited Sushi

BOSTON (CBS) — Manny Ramirez is getting back into baseball — and back into “Manny Being Manny” — in Japan.
The former Red Sox slugger has reported for duty with the independent league Kochi Island Fighting Dogs, and the terms are his contract are exactly what you’d expect for Manny.
First starters, he’s once again sporting the No. 99 jersey, as he did with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox. But this time, the name on the back reads “Manny” and not Ramirez.
But that isn’t the best part of his new pact. According to multiple reports, Ramirez (sorry, Manny) will have use of a Mercedes and a personal driver throughout the season. He’ll also have his own hotel suite on the road.
Even better: Practice is optional for the 44-year-old.
But perhaps the best part of the deal is that Manny will receive an unlimited amount of sushi for the season. Unlimited. Sushi.
Don’t be surprised if this starts a trend for former Major Leaguers looking to extend their career — or enjoy months of free sushi.