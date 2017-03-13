Gov. Baker To Residents: Please Stay Off Roads Tuesday

BOSTON (CBS) — With a major winter storm approaching, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has asked citizens to stay off the roads Tuesday.

The storm is expected to start between 5 and 7 a.m. and, at its peak Tuesday afternoon, could produce snowfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour.

“If people need to travel, as we said before, we would prefer that they take public transportation for three reasons. The first is two to four inches of snow an hour on the roads is a lot of snow. You combine that with 40 to 50 mile per hour winds and the plows trying to get out there and plow the roads, you’re creating a really difficult and somewhat unsafe situation for drivers. If people need to get somewhere, we would urge them to take public transportation and they need to recognize and understand they may get up and look out the window and not see much,” Governor Baker said Monday.

“But the most important point I can make there is once it starts to snow, every report we’ve had on this is that it’s going to snow hard and fast for a long period of time. It will create whiteout conditions and it will create issues for people who are there trying to plow the roads and keep the streets clean. And to the extent people can stay off the roads, it would be great,” Gov. Baker added.

High wind gusts and coastal flooding are expected with this storm. Officials also expect power outages, especially along the South Shore, Cape Cod and the islands.

Utility companies in the Commonwealth are also on alert, positioning crews in strategic areas in the event of outages. Officials say if the power does go out, there may be significant delays as crews need the winds to drop below 35 miles per hour before they can make repairs.

If you should lose power during the storm, the Governor’s office advises people to visit www.mass.gov/dfs for safety tips from the Department of Fire Services on home generators, carbon monoxide and candle safety tips.

The MBTA is planning to run its regular weekday schedule tomorrow. However, the T’s ferry service and the Mattapan Line service will be suspended Tuesday. Extra buses will be used to handle that traffic.

MBTA officials say they have invested some $100 million in snow removal equipment, in preparation for storms like the one predicted for Tuesday.

The commuter rail will run on a severe weather schedule. Commuters are asked to check the T’s website to see how their trains will be impacted.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will have some 4,000 pieces of equipment on state roads, once the storm gets going.

HOV lanes will not be opened Tuesday. Tandem trucks and specially permitted vehicles will be restricted from travelling on the Massachusetts Turnpike, as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

All state officials urge the public to be patient and safe, checking on elderly neighbors and keeping snow from car and home heating exhaust vents.

The state Emergency Operations center at Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Framingham will help monitor the weather situation.

Gov. Baker said his office is in contact with the National Weather Service, the Massachusetts State Police and MassDOT and will provide updates as the weather situation warrants.