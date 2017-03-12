Boston Residents Resigned To Snow In Their Future

BOSTON (CBS) — On a frigid Sunday in Boston, you would think the biggest weather concern would be the icy temperatures.

You would be wrong. People are much more worried about what’s coming next, a mid-March mega storm, a powerful Nor’easter with a bull’s eye on New England.

But folks are philosophical about it.

“It’s March its New England. You can’t trust the weather. The weather is made of betrayal in March, so we’re getting a Nor’easter but I’d be happy, and that 50 degree weather last week was wonderful, but it’s March. What can you do?,” one man told WBZ.

“Well, I think that the weather here is pretty capricious one way or another. So, its not that surprising. I mean it’s just Boston,” another man said.

Just in case you forgot, snow and lots of it is what we’re in for Tuesday.

Funny thing is, despite a few storms, this winter actually hasn’t been all that bad. But Mother Nature does have a way of evening things out.

“Nor’easter? Yeah that might be a little on the heavy side right? A little too much? A little too much, yeah,” a resident said.

“A week ago, I was happy that the snow was gone. But now, it’s freezing again and I’m hoping they cancel class if you’re saying a snowstorm is coming,” a local college student said.

One man is considering hibernation.

“Well, I’m gonna stay inside until the first of Spring.”