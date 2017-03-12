WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Beyond The Forecast: Over A Foot Of Snow Tuesday

March 12, 2017 9:55 PM By Pamela Gardner
Filed Under: Beyond The Forecast, Pamela Gardner, weather

BOSTON (CBS) — Here we go! Forecast models have consistently been spitting out high snow totals for the last few days. Now that the track is becoming more clear, it’s time to talk totals!

Totals
Going 12-18” for pretty much everyone Tuesday.

The Cape is not a lock-in with the smaller totals there. And the lines may move farther northwest or southeast depending on updated model data.

Looks like the islands will get more of a wintry mix for a period of time as the low center moves over, or very close to those spots Tuesday night. With a slight change in track, the projected snow total numbers across the Cape may completely change and the cutoff will be sharp. So stay tuned!

2017 snowfall poly forecast2 Beyond The Forecast: Over A Foot Of Snow Tuesday

Forecast snowfall amounts for Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

Watches & Warnings

New warnings have been issued. Specifically a winter storm warning for almost all of MA, to the Cape Cod canal. This in effect 5am to 1pm Tuesday. But we aren’t done!

2017 winter storm warnings Beyond The Forecast: Over A Foot Of Snow Tuesday

Winter storm warnings posted for Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

The blizzard watch takes over Tuesday afternoon and night as the wind ramps up. That watch will probably be upgraded to a blizzard warning.

2017 winter storm watch1 Beyond The Forecast: Over A Foot Of Snow Tuesday

Winter storm watches posted for Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

Timing
Snow spreads from southwest to northeast between 5 & 8 a.m. Tuesday. Snow reaches Boston between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Then bands of heavy snow will continue to put down widespread 2-4” per hour snowfall rates in the afternoon. We may even get some thundersnow.

2017 snowfall rate Beyond The Forecast: Over A Foot Of Snow Tuesday

The rate of snowfall for Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

The winds crank up after noon Tuesday. Blowing and drifting and blizzard conditions expected across eastern Massachusetts.

2017 rpm 12km1 Beyond The Forecast: Over A Foot Of Snow Tuesday

Snowfall on Tuesday morning. (WBZ-TV)

Damage and power outages may be widespread. Dangerous travel throughout Tuesday with almost no visibility.

2017 rpm 12km2 Beyond The Forecast: Over A Foot Of Snow Tuesday

The forecast snowfall for Tuesday afternoon. (WBZ-TV)

Wind
Wind starts ramping up Tuesday afternoon as the center of the storm moves closer to New England. Cape Cod and islands could see 55-65 m.p.h. gusts, 45-55 m.p.h. across coastal Massachusetts, Boston & Cape Ann, slightly lower wind speeds inland.

high wind watch Beyond The Forecast: Over A Foot Of Snow Tuesday

High wind watch for Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

Still widespread damage and outages can be expected. Snow will be pastier consistency southeast and that will lead to perhaps more outages or damage across the Cape. Fluffier snow northwest.

2017 wind forecast polygon1 Beyond The Forecast: Over A Foot Of Snow Tuesday

Wind gust forecast for eastern Massachusetts Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

Coastal Flooding
Watching two high-tides with this storm that may produce flooding.

2017 coastal flood watch Beyond The Forecast: Over A Foot Of Snow Tuesday

Coastal flood watches for eastern Massachusetts. (WBZ-TV)

The first will be between 1 & 2 p.m.

2017 wave heights forecast1 Beyond The Forecast: Over A Foot Of Snow Tuesday

Wave heights Tuesday afternoon. (WBZ-TV)

The next 1-2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Wave heights of 5-10 feet with a northeast wind during that 1-2 p.m. high tide. Plan for a surge of 2-3 feet, significant beach erosion, minor to pockets of moderate flooding along coastal roads and neighborhoods. Peak wave heights (15-25 feet) may actually occur during low tide Tuesday evening, into the overnight high tide with the wind direction north, northwest.

2017 wave heights forecast2 Beyond The Forecast: Over A Foot Of Snow Tuesday

Wave heights Tuesday night. (WBZ-TV)

So far, a coastal flood watch is up for the Tuesday afternoon high tide. Tides will be astronomically high due to Sunday’s full moon.

2017 wave heights forecast3 Beyond The Forecast: Over A Foot Of Snow Tuesday

Wave heights forecast for early Wednesday. (WBZ-TV)

We will keep tweaking the snow total map (mainly for areas southeast) over the next couple days. Stay tuned for more details from the WBZ weather team, and stay safe!

