Beyond The Forecast: Over A Foot Of Snow Tuesday

BOSTON (CBS) — Here we go! Forecast models have consistently been spitting out high snow totals for the last few days. Now that the track is becoming more clear, it’s time to talk totals!

Totals

Going 12-18” for pretty much everyone Tuesday.

The Cape is not a lock-in with the smaller totals there. And the lines may move farther northwest or southeast depending on updated model data.

Looks like the islands will get more of a wintry mix for a period of time as the low center moves over, or very close to those spots Tuesday night. With a slight change in track, the projected snow total numbers across the Cape may completely change and the cutoff will be sharp. So stay tuned!

Watches & Warnings

New warnings have been issued. Specifically a winter storm warning for almost all of MA, to the Cape Cod canal. This in effect 5am to 1pm Tuesday. But we aren’t done!

The blizzard watch takes over Tuesday afternoon and night as the wind ramps up. That watch will probably be upgraded to a blizzard warning.

Timing

Snow spreads from southwest to northeast between 5 & 8 a.m. Tuesday. Snow reaches Boston between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Then bands of heavy snow will continue to put down widespread 2-4” per hour snowfall rates in the afternoon. We may even get some thundersnow.

The winds crank up after noon Tuesday. Blowing and drifting and blizzard conditions expected across eastern Massachusetts.

Damage and power outages may be widespread. Dangerous travel throughout Tuesday with almost no visibility.

Wind

Wind starts ramping up Tuesday afternoon as the center of the storm moves closer to New England. Cape Cod and islands could see 55-65 m.p.h. gusts, 45-55 m.p.h. across coastal Massachusetts, Boston & Cape Ann, slightly lower wind speeds inland.

Still widespread damage and outages can be expected. Snow will be pastier consistency southeast and that will lead to perhaps more outages or damage across the Cape. Fluffier snow northwest.

Coastal Flooding

Watching two high-tides with this storm that may produce flooding.

The first will be between 1 & 2 p.m.

The next 1-2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Wave heights of 5-10 feet with a northeast wind during that 1-2 p.m. high tide. Plan for a surge of 2-3 feet, significant beach erosion, minor to pockets of moderate flooding along coastal roads and neighborhoods. Peak wave heights (15-25 feet) may actually occur during low tide Tuesday evening, into the overnight high tide with the wind direction north, northwest.

So far, a coastal flood watch is up for the Tuesday afternoon high tide. Tides will be astronomically high due to Sunday’s full moon.

We will keep tweaking the snow total map (mainly for areas southeast) over the next couple days. Stay tuned for more details from the WBZ weather team, and stay safe!