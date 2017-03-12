WEATHER ALERT: Major Nor'easter Hits Tuesday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Sen. Warren Criticizes President Trump For Firing Manhattan U.S. Attorney

March 12, 2017 5:19 PM
Filed Under: Preet Bharara, President Trump, Sen. Elizabeth Warren

BOSTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is faulting President Donald Trump’s decision to fire Manhattan federal prosecutor Preet Bharara after he refused to resign.

The Massachusetts Democrat took to Twitter Sunday to blast Trump writing “you’re not replacing real prosecutors with cronies w/out a massive fight” and “you can’t shut down ongoing investigations by career prosecutors.”

Bharara had revealed his firing Saturday. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday asked for the resignations of 46 United States attorneys who were holdovers from the Obama administration.

Warren fired off a series of tweets Sunday calling Bharara “a fearless prosecutor who stands up to both parties & Wall Street,” adding “I guess that’s why Trump fired him.”

Warren said Trump talked about targeting corruption but instead “wants a bunch of tame prosecutors who won’t investigate him.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Dave Lindquist says:
    March 12, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Bill Clinton fired all 93 US Attorney’s when he took office, time to shut it Lizzie

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia