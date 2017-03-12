WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Pet Parade: Cape Cod MSPCA

March 12, 2017 9:46 AM
Filed Under: Cape Cod, MSPCA, Pet Adoption, Pet Parade, Pets

BOSTON (CBS) — A dog, two cats, and a rabbit, all up for adoption from the Cape Cod MSPCA, were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Pet Parade: Cape Cod MSPCA

Dewey. (WBZ-TV)

Dewey is a 9-year-old Havanese who has lived with a variety of animals–a dog, a cat, even a rabbit. He loves people! He’s all about getting attention, so he may not do well in a home where someone works a lot, because he’ll want to be with you all the time. He’s easily treat-trained!

Jojo. (WBZ-TV)

Jojo. (WBZ-TV)

Jojo is 9 months old. She’s a cuddler and loves to be held! She’ll be spayed before she goes home.

Patrick and Pudding. (WBZ-TV)

Patrick and Pudding. (WBZ-TV)

Patrick and Pudding were rescued from a location that had too many furry friends–the Cape Cod adoption center took in 25 cats alone from that location. These two kittens are friendly and outgoing, and always cuddle. They’re bonded, so they must be adopted together. The center is fundraising to do some diagnostic work on the two, as they may have some medical issues.

For more information, visit MSPCA.org/cape.

