Gov. Baker To Welcome Irish Prime Minister To State House

March 12, 2017 1:33 PM
Ireland

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is welcoming Ireland’s prime minister to the Statehouse.

On Monday Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, both Republicans, will host Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Irish Ambassador to the United States Anne Anderson at the Statehouse.

The 10:30 a.m. meeting comes as Massachusetts gears up for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday.

It also comes as organizers of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade reversed course Friday and agreed to allow a group of gay veterans to march in this year’s parade.

The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council announced on the parade’s Twitter account it had signed an “acceptance letter” that would clear the way for OutVets to participate.

A lawyer for OutVets said Friday that the group looked forward to “marching proudly” and representing LGBTQ veterans.

