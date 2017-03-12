J&M Diner Owners Flooded With Support After Framingham Fire

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — As usual, there was a steady stream of customers at J&M Diner Sunday morning–but instead of having breakfast, they had mostly come to pay their respects.

Cars of people keep rolling by devastated over loss if business, traditions and memories. #wbz pic.twitter.com/dX4JOWyPuv — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) March 12, 2017

Some, however, had no idea that the restaurant burned down in an early Saturday morning fire, along with nine other businesses in the Old Path Village Complex.

“We pulled up and I was like, ‘what happened?’ I was hoping maybe they had decided to remodel, but it didn’t look that way,” one woman told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal.

Folks are sharing their decades of memories of coming here to eat, get haircut or make up done #wbz pic.twitter.com/CPvlgOS3wv — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) March 12, 2017

Fire crews were back at the scene Sunday morning. The diner’s oven vent was tilted and near collapse, and the roof was completely gone. The building was declared a total loss.

One visitor said Framingham had plenty of chains, but family restaurants like this needed to be saved.

“We love them, they’re really good people,” said Sue, who said she usually comes with her family.

Former customers came with ribbon to spell out on the fence, “J&M Strong,” offered condolences and encouragement, and reminded the owners of all the good they had done–messages like “You comforted me when I had postpartum depression,” or “You didn’t give my autistic son a hard time.”

Owners of Styles & Smiles watch their dreams go up in flames as fire destroys mall strip in Framingham #wbz pic.twitter.com/UvL6xJKXuP — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) March 12, 2017

Karen Fiore, one of the owners of J&M, said that helps.

“When people die, they don’t get to hear how they affect other people’s lives–and yes, this is a death for us, for our whole family, but we get to hear all the positive things, how we’ve affected people’s lives,” she said.

Meanwhile, diner manager Olivia vowed to continue on despite the fire.

“The diner fell,” she said. “We didn’t.”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports