Boston Police To Extend Pilot Body Camera Program

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Police Department is extending its pilot body camera program.

Mayor Marty Walsh and Police Commissioner William Evans announced Sunday they made an agreement with the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association to add six more months to the program.

Up to 100 patrol officers will be outfitted with body cams while on duty.

The pilot program began last September.

Officials want to make sure they have sufficient information for an effective study of the program, according to a news release.

Mayor Walsh expressed his approval of the extension and appreciation for the police department in the release.

“This extension is a positive development and I look forward to continuing to build on the success of this pilot program. We are fortunate to have one of the best police forces in the country and our officers work hand in hand with the community to make all neighborhoods safer. I thank Commissioner Evans and the BPPA for their continued willingness to work together on this initiative,” Mayor Walsh said.

Commissioner Evans said the extension will allow officers to wear the cameras during all seasons of the year and in a variety of situations.

“I am pleased that the pilot program will be continuing through what tends to be our busiest months of the year. Extending through the summer will give us the opportunity to keep the body worn cameras out in the community and will provide additional data to assist with the assessment of the program. I would like to thank Mayor Walsh, the union leadership of the BPPA and the officers who are participating in this pilot program for their continued commitment to exploring this new policing tool,” Commissioner Evans said in the release.