Barnstable Woman Seriously Injured In Dog Attack

March 12, 2017 2:52 PM
Filed Under: Barnstable, Dog Attack

BARNSTABLE (CBS) — A woman had to be transported by MedFlight after she was attacked by two dogs Sunday afternoon.

Barnstable Police said the dogs belonged to the son of the victim, a 61-year-old woman. The attack happened at her Deacon Court home.

The woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with very serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said she was in stable condition.

One of the dogs, an American bulldog, was taken by animal control officers.

No further information was yet available.

