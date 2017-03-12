Barnstable Woman Seriously Injured In Dog Attack

BARNSTABLE (CBS) — A woman had to be transported by MedFlight after she was attacked by two dogs Sunday afternoon.
Barnstable Police said the dogs belonged to the son of the victim, a 61-year-old woman. The attack happened at her Deacon Court home.
The woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with very serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said she was in stable condition.
One of the dogs, an American bulldog, was taken by animal control officers.
No further information was yet available.