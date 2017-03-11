Man Charged With Carjacking Uber Driver In Medford

MEDFORD (CBS) – Police arrested a Lynn man who allegedly punched an Uber driver and stole his car early Saturday morning in Medford.

The incident took place on Salem Street around 2:30 a.m.

Police say an Uber driver picked up four passengers in Boston but kicked them out when they became unruly.

The driver pulled over in Medford and got out of the car, asking the passengers to get out of the vehicle.

Two of the passengers got out, but one became combative and punched the Uber diver. He then got into the driver’s seat and drove away with a woman still inside.

The Uber driver was not seriously injured. He was treated and released from an area hospital.

Police identified Nicholas Fabrizio, 33, of Lynn, as the suspect in the assault. Officers spoke to Fabrizio on the phone and he turned himself in to police around 4 p.m.

The stolen car was recovered in Malden.

Fabrizio was charged with carjacking. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Somerville District Court.

An Uber spokesman called the incident “unacceptable.”

“Drivers should be treated with respect, and what police describe is unacceptable. We wish the driver a speedy recovery. The rider has been banned from the app,” the spokesman said.