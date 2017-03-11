Patriots Reportedly Sign Former Ravens DL Lawrence Guy

BOSTON (CBS) – Bill Belichick wasn’t kidding when he said “No days off.”
Belichick continued his uncharacteristically busy start to free agency on Saturday when the Patriots reportedly agreed to a contract with Ravens defensive lineman Lawrence Guy.
Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network each reported that Guy’s contract is a 4-year deal worth up to $20 million.
Guy, who is 26 years old, is a 6-year veteran who played the last three seasons with the Ravens.
He is the latest addition to the Patriots defense this offseason. Belichick added top cornerback Stephon Gilmore in free agency and traded for defensive end Kony Ealy in recent days.