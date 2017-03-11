WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Fire Destroys Businesses In Framingham Shopping Plaza

March 11, 2017 3:16 PM
Filed Under: Fire, Framingham

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A fire has destroyed several businesses in a Framingham shopping plaza.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Old Path Village Complex.

Fire officials say the fire was difficult to combat and fast-moving because of strong winds and bitter cold.

MetroWest Daily News reports that 10 businesses were destroyed by the fire, which started in the attic of a business in the middle of the plaza.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Doug Cope reported that the J&M Diner was among the businesses affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Affected business owners say they’re in shock and heartbroken.

No injuries were reported.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

