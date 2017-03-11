Fire Destroys Businesses In Framingham Shopping Plaza

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A fire has destroyed several businesses in a Framingham shopping plaza.
The fire started around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Old Path Village Complex.
Fire officials say the fire was difficult to combat and fast-moving because of strong winds and bitter cold.
MetroWest Daily News reports that 10 businesses were destroyed by the fire, which started in the attic of a business in the middle of the plaza.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Doug Cope reported that the J&M Diner was among the businesses affected.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Affected business owners say they’re in shock and heartbroken.
No injuries were reported.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)