Durham, NH Police Investigating Suspicious Death

DURHAM, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire police are investigating the suspicious death of a 22-year-old man who was killed inside a Durham home.
Police were called to Edgewood Road around 1 a.m. on Saturday and found Dover resident Michael Barrett dead.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of Barrett’s death.
Investigators believe they have spoken to everyone involved in the incident and do not believe the community is in danger.
One part of the investigation is determining whether the incident involved the use of self-defense, police said.
Edgewood Road is located near the University of New Hampshire campus, but the school said Bennett was not a student.