WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Celtics @ 7: The Highs And Lows Of A Disappointing Road Trip

March 11, 2017 11:27 AM By Adam Kaufman
Filed Under: 98.5 The Sports Hub, Adam Kaufman, Boston Celtics, celtics @ 7

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics were blown out by Denver Friday night, 119-99, one game after arguably the win of the year in Golden State. That capped a 2-3 road trip that, according to “Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman, was disappointing and underwhelming.

Saturday’s show on 98.5 The Sports Hub examined the highs and lows of the trip and questioned whether the C’s are closer to the team that recently upset both the title contending Cavaliers and Warriors, or the one that blew double-digit leads to the Suns and Clippers and failed to even compete with the Nuggets.

Kaufman also looked back on Isaiah Thomas running his mouth during the week, pointing fingers at teammate Jae Crowder and head coach Brad Stevens after frustrating defeats.

Bleacher Report’s Michael Pina joined the show to address those issues, as well as where Thomas’s fourth-quarter production has gone of late.

Enjoy the full show podcast below!

Listen to this week’s full episode of Celtics @ 7

More from Adam Kaufman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia