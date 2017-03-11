Celtics @ 7: The Highs And Lows Of A Disappointing Road Trip

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics were blown out by Denver Friday night, 119-99, one game after arguably the win of the year in Golden State. That capped a 2-3 road trip that, according to “Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman, was disappointing and underwhelming.
Saturday’s show on 98.5 The Sports Hub examined the highs and lows of the trip and questioned whether the C’s are closer to the team that recently upset both the title contending Cavaliers and Warriors, or the one that blew double-digit leads to the Suns and Clippers and failed to even compete with the Nuggets.
Kaufman also looked back on Isaiah Thomas running his mouth during the week, pointing fingers at teammate Jae Crowder and head coach Brad Stevens after frustrating defeats.
Bleacher Report’s Michael Pina joined the show to address those issues, as well as where Thomas’s fourth-quarter production has gone of late.
Enjoy the full show podcast below!
Listen to this week’s full episode of Celtics @ 7