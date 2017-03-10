Unique Characters Attend PAX East In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Tens of thousand of people are packing into the Boston Convention Center this weekend for PAX East.

“Oh my gosh it has been super overwhelming, so many people you just have to dodge and dip through,” said Sage Ricci.

The video game convention features exhibits, panel discussions and gaming competitions. It’s one of the biggest gaming events in the country.

The three day event draws video game creators and fans from all over the world.

“I’ve played with them online for about a year or two and this is the first time I’ve actually seen their faces,” said Danny Russel from Orlando.

“A lot of friends from all over the place you know we get the chance to come together really celebrate what we love to do,” said Tom Scotti.

Some people spend months thinking of the perfect costume for the convention.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Bernice Corpuz reports

