Organizers: Gay Veterans Group Will Be Allowed To March In St. Patrick’s Day Parade

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Organizers of the St. Patrick’s Day parade in South Boston have decided to allow a gay veterans group to march in this year’s parade.
This week’s decision by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council to bar Outvets from marching drew immediate condemnation from high-profile politicians and stirred up a furor on social media.
State Sen. Linda Dorcena Forry said she would not march even if organizers overturned “their outrageous decision” to deny OutVets a spot in the parade.
Outvets says they have not yet accepted the offer which was extended late Friday afternoon.
OutVets founder Bryan Bishop says he was told the group was barred this year because they broke parade rules by carrying a rainbow banner. The organizing council considers it a symbol of gay sexuality.
On Wednesday, OutVets told WBZ if they march, it will be with the rainbow flag.
