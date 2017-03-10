WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade Organizers To Revisit Gay Veterans Ban

March 10, 2017 7:17 AM
Filed Under: OutVets

BOSTON (AP) — The organizers of Boston’s embattled St. Patrick’s Day parade have scheduled an emergency meeting to reconsider their vote to shut out a gay veterans group.

This week’s decision to bar OutVets from marching drew immediate condemnation from high-profile politicians and stirred up a furor on social media.

Ed Flynn is a member of the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, which is organizing the March 19 parade. Flynn voted to allow OutVets to march. He says the emergency meeting will take place Friday.

OutVets was first allowed to participate in the parade in 2015.

outvets parade Boston St. Patricks Day Parade Organizers To Revisit Gay Veterans Ban

OutVets, an LGBT veterans group, marched in Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in 2015. (Photo credit Julie Loncich/WBZ)

OutVets founder Bryan Bishop says he was told the group was barred this year because they broke parade rules by carrying a rainbow banner. The organizing council considers it a symbol of gay sexuality.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

