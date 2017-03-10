WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Warning | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Spicer Rules Out Negotiations On Tax Credits In New Health Care Bill In CBS Radio Interview

March 10, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Sean Spicer, Steven Portnoy

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) – White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer sat down for an exclusive interview Friday with CBS Radio News White House Correspondent Steven Portnoy.

Spicer ruled out negotiation on tax credits in the new health care bill, calling them “essential” to the replacement package even though some conservatives opposed to the bill call the credit a new entitlement.

He also responded to FBI Director James Comey’s visit to Congress Thursday where sources say he told several top lawmakers President Trump’s claim that former President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower was false.

Spicer said it’s not enough for Comey to tell eight Congressional leaders that wiretapping never happened.

“There’s a lot of additional questions that have to happen,” he told Portnoy.

You can listen to the entire CBS News Weekend Roundup interview here:


(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia