Spicer Rules Out Negotiations On Tax Credits In New Health Care Bill In CBS Radio Interview

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) – White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer sat down for an exclusive interview Friday with CBS Radio News White House Correspondent Steven Portnoy.
Spicer ruled out negotiation on tax credits in the new health care bill, calling them “essential” to the replacement package even though some conservatives opposed to the bill call the credit a new entitlement.
He also responded to FBI Director James Comey’s visit to Congress Thursday where sources say he told several top lawmakers President Trump’s claim that former President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower was false.
Spicer said it’s not enough for Comey to tell eight Congressional leaders that wiretapping never happened.
“There’s a lot of additional questions that have to happen,” he told Portnoy.
You can listen to the entire CBS News Weekend Roundup interview here:
