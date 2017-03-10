Report: Patriots Acquire Kony Ealy Via Trade With Panthers

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick remains busy.
The Patriots on Friday afternoon reportedly acquired defensive end Kony Ealy from Carolina, according to Adam Schefter. The Patriots will send their second-round pick to Carolina, while the Panthers will also send their third-round pick to New England.
The 6-foot-4, 274-pound Ealy has played in the NFL for three years, all with Carolina. He recorded four sacks as a rookie and has recorded five sacks in each of the past two seasons. He has missed just one game in his career.
The 25-year-old was drafted in the second round (No. 60 overall) in the 2014 draft out of Missouri.
