Report: Saints Trade WR Brandin Cooks To Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots have reportedly made a trade for Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Patriots have traded their #32 and third round #103 pick to the Saints for Cooks and their fourth round, #118 pick.
Contrary to rumors earlier this week, the trade does not include Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler.
Cooks enjoyed loads of success with the Saints after being drafted 20th overall in 2014, hauling in 215 passes for 2,861 yards and 20 touchdowns in 42 regular season contests. He caught a career-high nine touchdowns in 2015 and followed that up with eight touchdowns last season, playing in all 16 games in each of those two seasons.
The Patriots will travel to New Orleans to face the Saints this season.