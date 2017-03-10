NH Girl Battling Cancer Becomes Honorary Member Of National Guard

PORTSMOUTH, NH (CBS) – At just nine years old, Ciara Brill is now an honorary member of the National Guard.

It was a glimpse into the life of a soldier for a young girl whose daily battle is against a rare and terminal brain tumor.

The National Guard gave Ciara her own personal tour of Pease Air National Guard Base, complete with her own uniform and pink fighter pilot jacket.

“I had lots of fun,” Ciara said.

She got to watch a plane takeoff — climb on board — and even put out some fires.

“I think it was really cool,” she said.

The visit meant the world to her parents.

“This is just above and beyond anything we could have imagined,” her dad said. “Our time is limited and we are going to make the most of it.”

“It’s just amazing what everybody has done, for a perfect stranger,” her mother said.

Ciara’s last day of radiation was on Wednesday, the same day the National Guard flew a KC-135 over her home. The flag that flew behind that plane — was presented to the brill family on Friday.

“I’m very thankful for the things I got,” Ciara said.

Ciara gets a break from tests and treatments for the next four weeks — and the family hopes to head somewhere warm so Ciara can put her toes in the sand.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover medical expenses.