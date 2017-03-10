Martellus Bennett Signs With Green Bay Packers

BOSTON (CBS) — Martellus Bennett has found a new team, and a new fan base to entertain.
The tight end has signed with the Green Bay Packers. Bennett played in all 19 games for the Super Bowl-champion Patriots in 2016, despite being hobbled by various injuries throughout the season.
Though Bennett only played one season for the Patriots, he proved invaluable to the offense both early in the season and down the stretch when All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski was out with injuries. Bennett focused on his blocking and not his stats when the team asked, and still managed to set a new career high with seven touchdowns in the regular season.
Bennett shared a photo of himself in a Packers hat Friday with the caption: “@packers happy birthday me. Lol”
While he was never afraid to voice his opinion on just about anything, Bennett also fit into the New England locker room extremely well.
The Patriots traded for tight end Dwayne Allen on Wednesday, which ended any chance of Bennett returning. Bennett bid farewell to New England fans on Twitter on Wednesday.