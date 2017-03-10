WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Report: Patriots Hosting Free Agents WR Justin Hunter, DL Lawrence Guy

March 10, 2017 10:20 AM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, patriots free agency, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots were surprisingly busy on the first day of NFL free agency, landing cornerback Stephon Gilmore as well as re-signing defensive tackle Alan Branch and safety Duron Harmon. They continue to be busy on day two – with visits to Gillette Stadium, anyway.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora tweeted that the Patriots are hosting free-agent defensive lineman Lawrence Guy in Foxboro on Friday. ESPN’s Field Yates later tweeted that free-agent wide receiver Justin Hunter is also visiting the Patriots on Friday.

Guy, 26, is a five-year veteran defensive lineman who has played for the Indianapolis Colts, San Diego Chargers, and most recently the Baltimore Ravens. He earned a 76.2 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2016, 38th among all “interior defenders.”

Before NFL free agency began, Guy made our list of potential free-agent defensive linemen the Patriots could target. Although Guy has the versatility to line up anywhere on the defensive line, if he signed with the Patriots his most likely role would be as a rotational run-stopping defensive end.

Hunter, 25, is a former second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. The Tennessee Titans selected him 34th overall, 25 picks before the Patriots drafted receiver Aaron Dobson. He played one game for the Miami Dolphins in 2016 before being waived and claimed by the Buffalo Bills, where he played 12 games. Hunter has 78 catches for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns in 48 career games.

The Patriots have been connected to several different receivers in recent days. They reportedly had interest in DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and were talking to the New Orleans Saints about potentially trading Malcolm Butler for 23-year-old wideout Brandin Cooks. The team currently has Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell, Matthew Slater, and Devin Lucien under contract at the position.

