Jimmy Garoppolo ‘Goodbye’ To New England Instagram Post A Hack, Reports Say

BOSTON (CBS) – Jimmy Garoppolo has not officially been traded by the New England Patriots.

But it appears his Instagram account was hacked overnight.

A cryptic message appeared on his page around 4 a.m. Friday saying:

“So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston.” There was also a photo of the backup quarterback holding the Lombardi Trophy.

So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston ✌🏻 A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on Mar 10, 2017 at 12:55am PST

But just before 5:30 a.m. NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport posted on Twitter that it looked like Garoppolo’s account had been hacked:

Spoke to someone close to Jimmy Garoppolo who had no knowledge of any trade and believes it's a hack. Alas, it's 5:26 am now & we're all up — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2017

Rapoport also said there have been no trade talks with the Cleveland Browns, the team reportedly leading the pursuit for Garoppolo.

ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss reported something similar about a possible hack/hoax moments later:

Source close to Jimmy G: No knowledge of any trade. Believes Instagram post (https://t.co/HfFqiAKyI1)

is hoax/hack that has set off frenzy. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 10, 2017

I'm told that there are "no trade talks" for Jimmy Garoppolo and the #Browns going on, at this time. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 10, 2017

There has been no official comment from the Patriots.

.@wbznewsradio spoke to #Patriots this morning. We were told they have no comment as to whether or not Jimmy Garoppolo's been traded. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) March 10, 2017

Stay tuned.