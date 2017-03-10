WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Jimmy Garoppolo ‘Goodbye’ To New England Instagram Post A Hack, Reports Say

March 10, 2017 6:12 AM
Filed Under: Jimmy Garoppolo, New England Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) – Jimmy Garoppolo has not officially been traded by the New England Patriots.

But it appears his Instagram account was hacked overnight.

A cryptic message appeared on his page around 4 a.m. Friday saying:

“So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston.”  There was also a photo of the backup quarterback holding the Lombardi Trophy.

So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston ✌🏻

A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on

But just before 5:30 a.m. NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport posted on Twitter that it looked like Garoppolo’s account had been hacked:

Rapoport also said there have been no trade talks with the Cleveland Browns, the team reportedly leading the pursuit for Garoppolo.

ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss reported something similar about a possible hack/hoax moments later:

There has been no official comment from the Patriots.

Stay tuned.

