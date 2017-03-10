Jimmy Garoppolo ‘Goodbye’ To New England Instagram Post A Hack, Reports Say

BOSTON (CBS) – Jimmy Garoppolo has not officially been traded by the New England Patriots.
But it appears his Instagram account was hacked overnight.
A cryptic message appeared on his page around 4 a.m. Friday saying:
“So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston.” There was also a photo of the backup quarterback holding the Lombardi Trophy.
But just before 5:30 a.m. NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport posted on Twitter that it looked like Garoppolo’s account had been hacked:
Rapoport also said there have been no trade talks with the Cleveland Browns, the team reportedly leading the pursuit for Garoppolo.
ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss reported something similar about a possible hack/hoax moments later:
There has been no official comment from the Patriots.
Stay tuned.