Hopkinton Kennel Attracting Scrutiny From Attorney General

HOPKINTON (CBS) – The Hopkinton kennel facing a felony animal cruelty charge is also attracting attention from the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, according to documents uncovered by the WBZ I-Team.

On Tuesday, WBZ-TV reported on allegations dogs at Greyhound Friends Inc. were kept in unsanitary conditions. Regulators issued a “cease and desist” order and town leaders suspended the kennel’s license.

According to an audit the I-Team obtained, the organization’s finances are getting a closer look from the public charities branch of the Attorney General’s Office.

“There is an ongoing dialogue with the Attorney General’s Office with respect to the organization’s governance and related party transactions,” read the audit, which was completed in October 2016. “Greyhound Friends has responded fully and completely to all inquiries, and has cooperated in good faith with the investigation. To date, there have been no findings or conclusions arising from this process.”

A spokeswoman for the Attorney General could neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation.

WBZ calls and emails to the organization’s executive director, Louise Coleman, and board president, Stoddard Melhado, were not returned.

Tax documents the I-Team reviewed show Greyhound Friends Inc. revenue has dropped significantly. In the tax year of 2014, the organization reported more than $1 million of revenue, but that figure plummeted to about $447,000 the following year.

Meantime, the organization’s expenses rose by about $50,000 in that timeframe.

The audit described the dire financial condition of the organization’s most recent tax year.

“The ability of Greyhound Friends to continue as a going concern is dependent on its success in reducing expenses and raising additional funds,” it concluded.

