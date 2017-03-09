Weather Alert: Friday Snow Kicks Off Stretch Of Significant Cold; Tuesday Storm Threat Looms

BOSTON (CBS) – Here we go…It appears as though the next 7-10 days could be our longest stretch of significant cold of the entire winter season thus far. Winter is back, and it is back big! In a winter that has featured nothing more than a few fleeting bursts of cold and snow, March has the potential to erase much of that mild weather from your memory banks.

First up, Friday snow…

Depending on where you are, you could be plowing, shoveling or totally snow-free tomorrow. This one is all about location, location, location.

TIMELINE:

Light snow pushes into Connecticut, Southern Rhode Island and the Massachusetts South Coast between 4am-7am Friday. Between 7am and Noon, the snow shield will push as far north as about the Mass Pike before retreating south again and moving out to sea Friday afternoon.

AMOUNTS:

3”-6” South Coast of Bristol and Plymouth counties, Cape Cod and the Islands

1”-3” Plymouth to Providence and most of central and northern Bristol and Plymouth counties, nearly as far north as the Mass Pike

Nada Northern MA, Southern NH

Frigid, record setting weekend…

Some of the coldest air of the season makes a beeline for New England this weekend, literally with Arctic origins. Near record cold maximum temperatures are forecast on Saturday, with highs only reaching the low 20s. Then, we take another run at a record low minimum early on Sunday morning (lows in the single digits).

Watching closely, nor’easter potential next week…

Maybe you have heard the buzz…there is potential for a significant nor’easter-type winter storm next Tuesday-Wednesday. While this storm is still 5-6 days out, there has been an unusual amount of model consistency and agreement thus far. Worst-case scenario would include a lot of snow, perhaps one of our biggest snow producers yet this season, strong/powerful winds as well as coastal flooding concerns. This is certainly one to watch as it could cause major travel disruption for the middle of next week.

As always, stay tuned to WBZ-TV and CBSBoston.com for frequent updates.