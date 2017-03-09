Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Stealing Donations From Stoneham Church

STONEHAM (CBS) – Police have arrested a man suspected of stealing donations from a Stoneham church.
John Andrew McHale of Cambridge was arrested on Wednesday and charged with breaking into a depository, malicious damage of property, larceny and possession of burglary tools.
Stoneham Police say that on February 20 McHale used a large screwdriver to pry open a locked money box and steal the contents from a prayer stand at the St. Patrick Parish.
The janitor followed McHale and took pictures of him.
McHale is also suspected in a Cambridge break-in.
Police thanked the public for coming forward with tips that led the McHale’s arrest.
A judge ordered McHale held on $100,000 cash bail leading up to his arraignment Thursday in Woburn District Court.