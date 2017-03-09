WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
St. Patrick’s Day Parade Organizers To Hold Emergency Vote On LGBT Veterans Group Ban

March 9, 2017 7:42 AM
Filed Under: Allied War Veterans Counci, South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Organizers of Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will hold an emergency vote Friday to decide if an LGBT veterans group will be included this year.

It’s been two years since OutVets began marching in the parade, but the event’s private organizer, the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, now says the gay vets have actually been in violation of the parade’s “code of conduct” – by displaying the rainbow on their logo.

outvets parade St. Patricks Day Parade Organizers To Hold Emergency Vote On LGBT Veterans Group Ban

OutVets, an LGBT veterans group, marched in Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in 2015. (Photo credit Julie Loncich/WBZ)

“We don’t allow the portrayal of one’s sexuality and that’s one of the issues we’re trying to resolve,” council member Tim Duross told WBZ-TV.

“I will not alter our logo,” said OutVets founder Bryan Bishop. “If they want me to change the identify of this organization, to satisfy discrimination, absolutely not.”

The council voted 9-to-4 Tuesday night to ban OutVets from the March 19 parade. That decision that prompted several politicians, including Governor Charlie Baker and Mayor Marty Walsh to drop out.

This year’s Chief Marshal, Dan Magoon, the executive director of Mass Fallen Heroes, resigned over the vote.

The Stop and Shop in South Boston also pulled its sponsorship of the parade.

The Allied War Veterans Council has a long history on this issue, including a 1995 Supreme Court ruling permitting the exclusion of gay marchers on free speech grounds.

Bishop wonders how many times this battle must be fought.

“We thought that Boston had, once again, moved beyond bigotry and discrimination

“We want to work things out. We want everyone in the parade,” Duross said.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

