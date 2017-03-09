Beloved Harvard Medical School Library Therapy Dog Missing

BOSTON (CBS) — A beloved dog at Harvard Medical School is missing.

“Cooper” is a 9-year-old Shih Tzu who has worked as a therapy dog at the school’s library in the Longwood medical area.

He disappeared from an enclosed back yard in Belmont last week.

“I hope and pray that they find him and all these efforts do not go in vain,” Dr. Venkatesan Renugopalakrishnan, a professor at the medical school, told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker.

Along with putting up posters and handing out flyers, family and friends have been using social media to alert people about Cooper.

Cooper is a 9 y.o. #ShihTzu and has been working Tuesday and Thursday @HMSCountway w/students, staff and others providing companionship #wbz pic.twitter.com/KSnHoSw67Z — Ben Parker (@radiobenparker) March 9, 2017

Cooper works two days a week at the Countway Library, spending time with doctors, students and workers.

“He was part of our family. People would come by and they would play with Cooper. I would take him out for a walk. Just last Tuesday, we went out for a walk. He’s part of our community,” Countway Library employee Erica Nosike said.

Cooper is black and white and weighs about 15 pounds.

“He brought a lot of pleasure to us. We really miss him,” Dr. Renugopalakrishnan said.

A reward is being offered for his return.