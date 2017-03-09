NH Speedway Director Tells Fans ‘Don’t Turn Your Back On Us’

WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live
March 9, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: NASCAR, New Hampshire Motor Speedway

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — The general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway is urging fans and small businesses to give him time to fill in the gaps now that one of its two NASCAR races is moving to Las Vegas.

Las Vegas officials approved a sponsorship agreement with Speedway Motorsports on Wednesday to shift the NASCAR Cup Series race to Nevada in 2018. The race traditionally has been held in September in New Hampshire, which also hosts a July race.

David McGrath is the executive vice president and general manager of the speedway. He said Thursday that the July race will be bigger and better, and the track will explore new opportunities for other months, such as music festivals.

The track has been a key player in the state’s tourism industry.

